Manenberg mense are demanding an apology from Education MEC David Maynier, saying he unfairly labelled them as a “construction mafia”, as well as saying that they were extorting the contractor appointed to build the new School of Skills in the area. Last week, kwaad parents and subcontractors gathered at the site to rek their bek on a statement made by Maynier, in which he claimed skollies were delaying the project.

“The construction of Manenberg School of Skills is an R84 million project, scheduled to take 87 weeks,” he said. accusations: Education MEC David Maynier “Any delay in construction has a direct impact on the community, which is in desperate need of more places for learners in Schools of Skills. “We have now received additional information about a group seeking to intimidate the contractors on the site.”

Maynier said he would not be held to ransom by anyone looking to exploit public funds, adding that the group arrived at the site and demanded to be awarded a contract for providing security services in exchange for “protecting” the site from gangs. But, contractor Yusuf Hope says Maynier is spreading lies: “As people in the construction industry we were contacted by the community liaison officer who spoke to us about the project and promised the community work. “We were called to a meeting a few weeks ago when all of a sudden, he claimed there was no work for local subcontractors and there was an issue with how some people sommer knew the prices of the subcontractors.

Claims: Contractor Yusuf Hope and Manenberg mense “Because we are from Manenberg they just get away with labelling the whole community as skollies and that is not fair. We are just a scapegoat for the other nonsense happening here.” Pastor Andrew May, chairperson of the project steering committee, denies there was any intimidation of the contractor. He also says they asked for an urgent meeting but were ignored.

He adds that the community was told there was a court case, as another contractor is suing the department amid claims there were irregularities in the awarding of the tender. Faiek Moses, a former leader of the Hard Livings, says gang bosses have denied claims made by Maynier, adding that shootings in the area have eased for work to go ahead. “I am standing here with Americans and other gang leaders and this has never happened in Manenberg.

“Many of our children who are good with their hands need a school like this,” Moses said. EX-GANG DIK DING: Faiek Moses. Picture: Mahira Duval “None of the gang extorted these people and in fact, their site has been secure for a very long time. “We just think they are using words like extortion to cover for the trouble they are in with the site.”

Maynier, though, staan vas: “The statement I issued on 28 September is absolutely correct, as work was interrupted at the end of August by the intimidation. “Work then resumed on the civils, and was underway when I visited the site last week. “A case was opened with Saps by the contractor, and I supplied additional information in the form of an affidavit.