Capetonians have received a stern warning from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA against leaving their pets at home while they are on vacation. The warning comes after the recent rescue of two dogs who were allegedly abandoned at a house in Thornton.

The animals were removed by inspectors and the matter is pending a legal investigation. Marisol Gutierrez, the SPCA’s communications and fundraising manager says mense should make sure their animals are well cared for when they go on vacation. “We strongly oppose the practice of leaving animals unattended or unsupervised.

“If we receive a report of an animal who is allegedly abandoned, we always investigate,” Gutierrez explained. She tells the Daily Voice that abandoning an animal is illegal. “Regardless of whether it is permanent or not or in circumstances likely to cause that animal unnecessary suffering. “Any person found guilty in terms of the Animals Protection Act may be sentenced to a fine of up to R40 000 and/or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months, with a criminal record.”