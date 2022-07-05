A man claims he was abducted by security guards at the Boxer Liquor store in Philippi, who assaulted him and then dumped him near Wynberg. The 32-year-old Philippi man says he was at the Junxion Mall when the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

He says he walked into the shop eating an orange. “The security guard asked why I was walking in there with an orange. I replied that they don’t sell oranges and it should not be a problem,” he tells the Daily Voice. “I was handcuffed and taken to the backroom where I was repeatedly assaulted.

“There were more than three guards who were beating me, mostly in the head and upper body.” LAID CASE: Battered, bruised 32-year-old man. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The victim, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, says after he was assaulted by the guards, they took him to a bush. “They took me to Wynberg where they continued to assault me and then they left.

“One of them took out a gun and told me to run away and I told them that I couldn’t because my ankle was sore from the beating. “They left me there, I was picked up by a man who happens to be a family friend, and I went to Nyanga Police Station and made a case.” He says the incident left him angry and confused.

“I went into a shop that only sells alcohol and I couldn’t understand why they were going on about what I was eating. “And even if they were selling food, I didn’t deserve to be beaten like that, my ribs are cracked and I also incurred head injuries,” he says. LAID CASE: Battered, bruised 32-year-old man. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms Nyanga cops have registered a common assault case after a 32-year-old man laid a complaint.

“The investigation continues, no arrests have been made.” Jason McCall, Boxer marketing communications liaison, says they are aware of the issue. “Boxer is aware of the incident which took place on Saturday, 2 July,” McCall says.