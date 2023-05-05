The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was gunned down in Green Point on Friday. Mense walking along Somerset Road say they got a moerse skrik when they saw Joel Booysen run into a nearby shopping centre after hearing skote klap in the busy street.

According to a Daily Voice source the popular nightclub owner and father came under attack shortly after stopping his vehicle near Somerset Road. Jerome Booysen’s son, Joel. Picture supplied "It's not clear if he had a bodyguard or not, but when he got out the gunman fired several shots and he ran into Cape Quarter." When Daily Voice arrived on the scene nearby workers expressed their shock.

"Yoh I am still shaking sisi! So many shots," said a cleaner who asked not to be named. Footage shows Joel sitting in a wheelchair after what appears to be a belt wrapped around his muscular thighs. Joel came under attack outside a Green Point shopping centre. Pictures supplied Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the shooting and says: "Cape Town Central SAPS are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident at about 12:30 in Somerset Road, Green Point. Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen open fire at an adult male wounding him.