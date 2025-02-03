ALLEGED Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen is set to approach the Western Cape High Court to have a drug dealing trial struck off the roll amid years of delays. After nearly three years, the trial has not run as Booysen is already on trial for a separate matter at the same court.

Booysen appeared alongside Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveld, Jennen Jansen and Herbert Zoutman for a pre-trial conference on Friday. The group faces a string of drug dealing charges and were busted several years ago amid an investigation by the Hawks who allegedly intercepted calls relating to alleged drug drops. They face over 90 charges which include drug trafficking and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

According to the charge sheet, they allegedly ran the “Jerome Booysen Enterprise” between February 2013 and November 2017 and court documents lists three properties in Durbanville and Bellville. It alleges the Mandrax was smuggled from as well as more than 90 properties in Kasselsvlei, Bellville and Glenhaven where it was believed the Mandrax was taken to. Prior to the drug case, Booysen was arrested for the murder of slain “steroid king” Brian Wainstein.

At the time, he was indicted for two separate trials but proceedings became hamstrung when it was noted that he could not appear at two trials simultaneously and the murder case was since given precedence. Speaking to the Daily Voice after his appearance on Friday, Booysen said confusion was in the air. He says: “The one hand doesn't know what the other is doing. They want to take me to trial for this case while I am on trial for another case.

“I have not yet submitted the application to have the Mandrax case struck off the roll but I will be instructing my lawyers soon. It cannot go back and forth like this.” But Booysen isn't the only dik ding who has found himself in this legal tussle. Last year, the Western Cape High Court faced the same dilemma when alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack was also indicted for two trials at the same time. It was subsequently decided that one of the cases had to be put on hold until the other was completed.