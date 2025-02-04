THE pinging of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, allegedly at the instruction of Nafiz Modack, came under scrutiny at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Modack's co-accused Zane Kilian took to the stand to piemp the alleged underworld kingpin as the one who requested that the cellphone of Donkie be pinged.

Kilian returned to the witness stand as he underwent cross-examination by State prosecutor, Greg Wolmarans, who poked holes in his testimony. Kilian is charged alongside Modack and 13 others in the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The group face a combined 124 charges, of which several include the illegal interception of cellphone information.

According to the State’s case, Kilian used the LAD platform to trace various targets identified by Modack, including Kinnear and criminal attorney William Booth. Addressing Kilian on Monday, Wolmarans questioned why the same pattern emerged in both the tracing of Booth and Kinnear saying both men were pinged excessively before being shot at. A ping list shown in court showed among the top three people pinged by Kilian were Kinnear, Booth and Booysen.

The table shows that Kinnear was pinged a whopping 2149 times, followed by Booth with 658 pings and Donkie with 194 pings. Wolmarans questioned why Kilian, who identified Booysen as a “gang boss”, never questioned why he was pinging him. Kilian told the court that he was instructed by Modack to ping Booysen to ascertain if he was meeting with Kinnear.

“Who told you to ping Mr Booysen?”, Wolmarans questioned as Kilian confirmed it was Modack. Kilian further revealed that Modack also instructed him to ping Donkie’s son, Joel Booysen, slain alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman and even alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield. TRACKED: Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. Picture: Leon Knipe He also admitted that Modack wanted the phones of high-ranking cops such as Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Major-General Andre Lincoln and Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith pinged.