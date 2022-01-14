Crimefighters in Hanover Park have made a clarion call to support several teens with stationery this year.

Patrollers of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch are appealing for help for 20 underprivileged teens from Mount View High School as the new school year starts.

Sedieka Valentine says after receiving their reports last year, the children aged between 14 and 18 relayed their excitement for school but also concerns about a lack of stationery.

“They are children that live in Cowboy Town and every morning our patrollers walk with them to make sure they are safe. The skollies always want to rob or interfere with them. We look after them like they are our own children and all of us were excited when they passed.”

She says the excitement was short lived as many of the teens opened up about their concerns.

“They are all worried about stationery. The lists are so long and they come from homes where there isn’t even something to eat. They know their parents can’t afford it and they get embarrassed so we started the drive to help them with the basics. Many of them don’t even have shirts or shoes for school.”

Valentine explains they are seeking donations of books, pens, gluestick, plastic, cover paper and hygiene products to make care packs.

“When they go back we are trying to show them that people care about their education like they do. These are children who don’t worry with the gangsters and drugs here in Hanover Park, they are dedicated to completing school and making something of their lives. Any help to help motivate them will be appreciated.”

If you would like to help call Valentine on 073 684 3901.

[email protected]