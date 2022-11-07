A dom skelm, who tried to stab a cop after being caught red-handed breaking into a substation, is recovering in hospital after cops shot him. The dramatic arrest at Victoria Hospital on Friday saw a member of the Six Bobs gang being slapped with multiple charges after causing damage worth R350 000 to electrical infrastructure.

Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing says the drama unfolded as officers responded to a break-in at the substation in Plantation Road. “When they arrived they found the suspect on the scene and he had rukked several cables out and was busy putting it in a bag,” adds Laing. SEIZE: Infrastructure worth R350k “He attacked one of the employees at the substation and the police officer, trying to stab them.

“The officer fired a warning shot as the suspect came for him but the officer tripped over a step behind him and the suspect got away.” Laing says the officers went to Victoria Hospital to check if there were any gunshot victims who came in. “On arrival they found the suspect receiving treatment as he had been hit. The bullet went straight through him and he was alive and well.

“He had a gang tjappie showing he is a member of the Six Bobs gang, and even lied at the hospital saying he was shot by a member of the Americans, but it was the officer who shot him.” Laing says the dief was put under police guard and will make an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once he is discharged. BUST: The suspect lying in hospital. Picture supplied “He is facing various charges including attack on police, business burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and the damaging of essential infrastructure.