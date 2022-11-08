An unlucky drug dealer from Ottery is agter tralies after he literally ran into Grassy Park’s top cop while trying to flee from a raid. Police say the 21-year-old skurk, who was busted with tik worth more than R2 000 and cash of over R4 500, ran straight into station commander Dawood Laing on Saturday.

Laing explains that along with neighbourhood watches, Grassy Park cops hit the streets hunting for skollies and drug merts, but they did not have to look far as the dwelm skelm came straight to him. seized: Klomp drugs and money “Along with the neighbourhood watches and what we call our ‘Community in Blue’, we went to raid properties known for drug dealing,” he explains. “On Saturday we arrived at Peter Court and the minute we arrived, everyone started scattering to try and confuse the cops.

“I was dressed in civilian clothing and this guy in his haste to get away from the searches,bumped right into me, and so I sommer searched him.” Laing says that he found as many as 47 packets of tik and cash hidden in the skollie’s takkies, all believed to be the proceeds made from smokkeling for the entire day. Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing. File photo “He must be the unluckiest drug mert ever. He was trying to escape and didn’t look where he was going and there he was caught.