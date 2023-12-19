Police are investigating a “cold case” after a dom boef, who was hiding in a freezer, was arrested in connection with a robbery in Meadowridge. The suspect, 35, was caught last Wednesday in someone’s yard on Conmead Road.

BKM Watch, a safety network, says the skelm, armed with a fake gun, went into the house early in the morning and held up a man. BKM Watch says: “The victim is the resident’s son. But there’s a twist, the suspect gained access via the kitchen door of the granny flat. Whilst pointing the firearm at the son, he proceeded to steal valuables and left. “A while later the neighbour’s domestic worker noticed the suspect hiding in an outside freezer on his property.

FAKE: Skelm was armed with a gun “The neighbour immediately called our partner control room, CVIC, BKM SRT Officer JP Claasens, as well as security companies together with SAPS, arrived within minutes and arrested this suspect with his rather odd modus [operandi]. Luckily the gun was a replica.” Diep River Community Policing Forum urged residents to be aware of skelms looking for soft targets. Diep River Community Policing Forum says: “At this time of year, it is extremely important to be more vigilant, take note of your surroundings, and ensure your alarm works properly, especially when there’s load shedding.”