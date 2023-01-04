A Malibu woman has accused a Bolt driver of negligent driving after she sustained serious injuries during a trip. According to Tamryn Marlene, 24, last Thursday’s crash happened after her Bolt driver was allegedly using his cellphone while driving.

“I asked him to focus on the road. My driver literally ignored me and continued on his phone until he hit the minibus taxi,” she explains. Tamryn says as they approached the new Pick n Pay at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River she warned the driver about an oncoming taxi. FORCE: A taxi lies on its side after the crash with a Bolt car. “I shouted to the Bolt driver. I could see that the taxi wasn’t planning on stopping, even though the robot was green for us.

“You can only imagine the speed we were going, taking into consideration the taxi was on its side,” she adds. But the mom of two says it is what happened after the collision that shocked her the most. “The Bolt driver started getting my things together, he took my bag and phone and got out and stood there.

“He ignored the fact that people were saying there’s petrol leaking. He just left me there in the vehicle.” SHAKEN UP: Tamryn Marlene says her Bolt driver was on his cellphone when they crashed. Tamryn says a few minutes later a bystander helped her to get out. “I wasn’t sure how to feel and to be honest, I am upset and traumatised about everything.”

She tells the Daily Voice that that the driver was not the same person as the one who appeared on the app. “He was not the driver that is shown in the picture.” Takura Malaba, country manager for Bolt in South Africa, confirms that Bolt was aware of the accident.

“Bolt is currently communicating with the driver and passenger to assist following this unfortunate accident. “Bolt is concerned that the driver allegedly left his passenger in the car and we are looking into this to find out what happened. “We will take further action once we have concluded our investigation, and in the meantime, will provide all necessary support to local law enforcement.”

He says passengers are covered at no cost by Bolt Trip Protection insurance: “This provides for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability, and death caused by an incident such as an accident while on a Bolt trip.” However, Tamryn, who is still recovering in hospital, says the accident could’ve been prevented if the driver had listened to her. “He had enough time to go over to the other lane as it was clear, and he had enough time to slow his pace,” she adds.