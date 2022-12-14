A Durban man has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs. Bhekani Biyela, 43, from Chesterville, was on his way home from a tavern on Sunday when the pack, among them a pit bull terrier, jumped a fence and charged at him.

A resident told the Daily News: “When he got to a house with a pit bull in the yard, which is fenced, the dogs jumped the fence. “At the time of the attack, Biyela called to his friend to come and help him. “When the friend got there the dogs scattered.”

He said someone came to call him and he rushed Biyela to King Edward Hospital, where doctors tried to save him but he passed away. The family later went to the scene to collect Biyela’s body tissues. The resident said the owner of the pit bull had five or six dogs, and that the honde were neglected.

“The owner does not live there with his dogs and the person who takes care of them comes in only every once in a while.” But, Thembelani Dlamini said that it was “impossible” for his pit bull to attack anyone. “It is a big dog and it could not possibly have escaped through a hole in the fence, which the other dogs use whenever they escape.