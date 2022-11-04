A Cape animal organisation is crying bloody murder after a dog was found impaled upon two poles in what appears to be a ritualistic killing. The horrific discovery in the Philippi wetlands on Wednesday has left workers traumatised after seeing the decaying corpse perched on wooden paaltjies and the animal’s intestines ripped out.

Johan Bence of Advance Security Management says his staff were providing security to a team contracted to take care of the wetlands when the gruesome find was made. “As we came around the corner we saw this sight. I knew that the Animal Welfare Society [AWS] was nearby and we called them and they came out immediately,” he adds. “Most of our staff are ex-military and we have seen a lot, but the way this poor animal was killed was horrible.”

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins says upon inspection, a team found two wooden poles shoved through the young female dog’s body. It appeared the animal was still alive when it was impaled. “Judging by the nightmarish grimace on the dog’s face it appears as though she may still have been alive when impaled,” Perrins explains. “The dog is a female crossbreed and appears to be less than a year-old.

“It appears that the animal was still alive when looking at the position of the legs. “It appears the dog was still kicking and must have died while impaled. “The killing appears to have the hallmarks of a ritualistic sacrifice committed by someone extremely evil and very dangerous.”

Those staff who removed the dog are still traumatised, and Perrins says in more than 20 years in his profession, he had never seen such a gruesome animal killing. “We scoured the site yesterday for any evidence that may lead us to the door of the monster responsible for this atrocity, and have posted a R1 000 cash reward for anyone able to assist us with the apprehension and conviction of the sadistic killer. “When we tackled the cat killings in Manenberg, we thought we had seen it all, but this is way more gruesome.”