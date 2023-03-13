An Atlantis man, who was busted for dog fighting in a sting operation by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City Law Enforcement, has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him. Just five months after his arrest, Rupert Alberts, 45, from Saxonsea was sentenced to 18 months in the mang and declared unfit to possess an animal.

At the time, chief inspector Jaco Pieterse explained that on arrival with inspector Mark Syce, they discovered two dogs fighting and suspects attempting to flee. The severely injured dogs were taken for veterinary treatment with multiple lacerations and bite wounds. CRUEL: Two hondjies fighting. Picture supplied The organiser of the event was traced and arrested after fleeing the scene while the property owner and another person who tried to obstruct the operation were also arrested.

The team confiscated and impounded a vehicle used to transport the dogs. Pictures taken during the raid show what appears to be a dogfighting pit created in the yard of the property and blood-soaked walls. EVIL BATTLEGROUND: Atlantis dogfighting cage. Pieterse has welcomed the sentence: “We will fight until the very end for justice to be served for the animals we serve and protect.