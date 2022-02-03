The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a R5000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of those involved in dogfighting in Mitchells Plain.

This is after they received a tip-off on Tuesday that led them to Tafelsig where inspectors found one pit bull.

The dog’s owner will now face charges of animal cruelty and animal fighting.

LOCATION: Dog found in Tafelsig yard. Picture: Supplied

Another brown dog used in dog fighting is missing and is being sought.

Inspectors Jaco Pieterse and Marc Syce went to the residence with the Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit.

“We managed to trace and locate one of the dogs that were involved in the fight.

“The dog was seized in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. The owner will now face the charges animal cruelty and animal fighting,” Inspector Pieterse says.

“The whereabouts of the second dog, a brown pit bull, is unknown.”

Images sent to the SPCA show the brown dog being brutally attacked by the confiscated dog.

The black dog is seen sinking its teeth into the neck and leg of the other pittie.

“We are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist us in finding this dog,” says Pieterse.

“Dog fighting is illegal.

“A person found guilty for any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80 000 and or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.”

The SPCA warns that it is a crime to be involved in any manner with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting.

“It is a criminal offence to incite or encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight and it is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment.”

BUST: Inspectors at scene. Picture: Supplied

The organisation says they need help in arresting the people involved.

“Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a reward for R5000 for any information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of dog fighters.”

To piemp, email [email protected], or call 021 700 4158/9 during office hours, or via the website, or by calling the after hours number 083 326 1604.

[email protected]