Cape of Good Hope SPCA staff were stunned when a dog sought treatment on its own.

The black mixed-breed dog, now named Rio, arrived at the Grassy Park premises with bite wounds to his neck on Friday afternoon.

Rio walked into the SPCA premises by himself, where he was greeted by Inspector Alexia Lindsell and CEO Moyo Ndukwana, who approached him with a tin of treats and secured him on a leash.

“Rio was admitted and his bite wounds were attended to and treated with antibiotics,” the organisation said.

Rio has made a full recovery but no one has claimed him, and he has no microchip.

“Rio is destined to become the next SPCA celebrity, has passed his assessments and will be joining the adoptions ward waiting on his forever home,” they said.

