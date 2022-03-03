A sting operation nabbed three men from Lotus River who were busted for illegally cropping the ears of dogs.

The suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the SPCA obtained information about a woman they were looking for who had maimed her own dog.

The SPCA made an appeal on Facebook for information about the woman and this led to the operation, says Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

“A sting operation led to the arrest of three suspects two days later.

“The suspect confirmed they met a man walking in the park with a dog that had cropped ears.

“They exchanged contact information and the puppy was then taken to that man for its ears to be cropped.”

Pieters along with Inspector Siviwe Noko and the City’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit uncovered an illegal backyard operation in Lotus River on Friday.

RESCUE: Noko & dog

He says a court order was obtained to search the property.

“Officials gained access to the property and found six dogs on short static chains.”

He said they discovered a toolbox containing suture material, medical scissors and equipment used for cropping of ears.

Xyazine, a schedule 5 drug, was found in the room and is used by veterinarians as anaesthetic.

Tramadol, a schedule 5 opioid, was also found in the toolbox.

Grassy Park police spokesperson Captain Wynita Kleinsmith confirmed a case of animal cruelty is under investigation, while the matter has been postponed.

