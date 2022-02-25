The SPCA is searching for a woman who allegedly cropped her pit bull’s ears.

Chantel Natalie August shared photos of her pit bull on the Cape Town Pitbulls Facebook page, writing: “My boy king #Bullypit” with a crown emoji.

But the SPCA wants to take action against her and says: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating a case of ear maiming (cropping) .

“In the photos, it can be seen how the puppy has both its ears intact and in other photos where the ears have been maimed.

“To maim any animal is a contravention in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.”

Mense on Facebook weren’t impressed with August and slammed her for mutilating her dogs.

Marlene Jeanette Clarke commented: “These scumbags got the audacity to maim and change God’s creations .”

Chantal Braude Taljaard also wrote: “I could never do this to my scalliwags.”

Anyone with information can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or send an email to [email protected]

