A Mitchells Plain mother says poor service by a local hospital led to the death of her 43-year-old son who was attacked by three pit bulls. Juanita King says her son Bradley was attacked by her stepson’s dogs last Monday while he was hanging washing in the yard of their Beacon Valley home.

She said while the attack was horrific, the treatment he received at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital only added to the pain. “I do not know what happened in the yard because the dogs are familiar with Bradley but they attacked him and were biting him for almost an hour,” says Juanita. PUT DOWN: Three pit bulls. Picture supplied “We had to get guys from the road to come and fight the dogs off him before we called the ambulance. Bradley got to the hospital after 5pm and they kept him there for 24 hours before he was discharged the next day.

“His friends had to go fetch him with a bakkie and when he came home, they took about 40 minutes to get him out of the car because he had so much pain in his body and especially in his left leg where most of the bites happened.” She says Bradley had begged the doctors to not discharge him. “He was sent home with not even a pain tablet or antibiotics. He begged them to stay at the hospital but they just said ‘he was bitten by a dog’ so it’s not serious.

“When he got home, his flesh had a rotten smell. Only after I went to the hospital did they give me some pain tablets. COMPLAINTS: Mitchells Plain District Hospital where Bradley died “On Wednesday, Bradley was still in pain and we had to take him again to the hospital. He got there again after 5pm and about two hours later he died. “It is not right and we demand answers because my son is now dead because of them.”

The heartbroken mother says she doesn’t blame her stepson for what happened, although law enforcement officers have confiscated his dogs. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the dogs were put down on Saturday. Western Cape Health spokesperson Monique Johnstone confirmed Bradley was admitted to the hospital and was treated for wounds on his legs.