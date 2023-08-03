The trial of a South African woman accused of murdering her three young daughters continued in the high court in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday. Lauren Dickason, 42, originally from Pretoria, allegedly killed six-year-old Liané and her two-year-old twins Maya and Karla by strangling them with cable ties in September 2021.

Her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason discovered their bodies. Forensic psychiatrist Erik Monasterio, is currently on the stand as Lauren’s defence counsel, Anne Toohey, continues to grill him on the state of her client. According to the media, Lauren’s legal team would base their defence on insanity and infanticide.

Earlier this week Monasterio testified that Lauren did not suffer from postpartum depression after the birth of her twins, as she had been diagnosed with depression prior. Lauren indicated she may have had altruistic motives to other experts, the court heard, but Monasterio said he could not identify this based on the evidence he was presented with. Toohey put it to him that if her client had killed her children out of love, did it not mean she did not appreciate the fact that it was morally wrong.