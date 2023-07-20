Tygerberg Hospital is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the family of two unknown patients who were recently admitted to the facility. In the first case, Tygerberg Hospital is looking for the family of a male patient thought to be about 30 years old, who was admitted on 26 June 2023 via the Emergency unit. He was brought in via an ambulance.

The hospital says the patient, only identified as MJ, was found in Symphony Way, Delft. Any person having information on the man should contact: Social Worker Ms Draai on 021 938 5684; or Sister of A3 East, Sister Julies on 021 938 5854 In the second incident, the hospital is looking for the family of a male patient estimated to be 31 years old, and registered as Banele.