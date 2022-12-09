DNA tests on the belt used to strangle slain Hanover Park teen Jehaan Petersen have not yet been concluded, the Athlone Magistrate’s Court heard this week. This comes as residents vow to oppose the man accused of killing the 17-year-old meisie should he bring another bail application to the court.

Jehaan’s body was found on a veldjie on September 11 after she’d been missing for several days. At the time, her family said she had started using tik and was lured by members of the Americans gang. Cape Town 11-9-2022 Missing girl Jehaan Petersen was found dead in Hanover Park pic Leon knipe Aunty Tasneem Losper said the suspect, Georgie ‘Georgie’ Titus had become obsessed with Jehaan, who told her family she feared he would kill her. After her body was found, Georgie went on the run but was caught by residents while hiding in Kalksteenfontein. Titus returned to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week for an update on his case.