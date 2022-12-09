DNA tests on the belt used to strangle slain Hanover Park teen Jehaan Petersen have not yet been concluded, the Athlone Magistrate’s Court heard this week.
This comes as residents vow to oppose the man accused of killing the 17-year-old meisie should he bring another bail application to the court.
Jehaan’s body was found on a veldjie on September 11 after she’d been missing for several days. At the time, her family said she had started using tik and was lured by members of the Americans gang.
Aunty Tasneem Losper said the suspect, Georgie ‘Georgie’ Titus had become obsessed with Jehaan, who told her family she feared he would kill her.
After her body was found, Georgie went on the run but was caught by residents while hiding in Kalksteenfontein. Titus returned to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week for an update on his case.
Losper said: “We were told that the chain statements had not been completed yet and that they also sent a belt away and brick that had blood on it for DNA tests.
“We understand that the belt was used to strangle her to death but we are still waiting on the outcome of the post mortem report to confirm this”.
She added: “The Moms Move for Justice group came out to support us. The case was postponed to March 9 and if he does re-apply, we will bring another petition to oppose his bail.”