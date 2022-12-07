The finalisation of a DNA report in the rape trial of Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede took centre stage at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Van der Rheede made his second appearance after his arrest earlier this year.

He stands accused of raping a young woman who worked as a neighbourhood watch patroller in the area. HOF SAAK: Wynberg Magistrate’s Court is hearing Antonio van der Rheede’s rape case. File photo The shocking case caused divisions in the Cape Flats community when it was revealed that the case dates back several years, and came to the fore when the City of Cape Town initiated an investigation into the ward councillor. Van der Rheede, who has denied the allegations, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and was granted R1 000 bail and allowed to still work in Hanover Park.

During court proceedings the State prosecutor explained that a consultation was held with the alleged victim on November 16 and a second consultation was scheduled for December 12. “We are requesting a remand for further investigation and there are DNA results pending.” Questioned by Magistrate Goolam Bawa, the prosecutor said he was not sure if a blood or semen sample were taken for the DNA tests.