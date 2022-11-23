Three weeks after the horrific discovery of her decomposed corpse, the family of Strandfontein mom Melissa Julius can finally lay her to rest after DNA tests confirmed her identity. Melissa was last seen on October 16 after visiting her sister Janine Pareira, who raised the alarm and conducted searches.

Melissa’s photograph was circulated in the Daily Voice amid a plea for information by her family, but Janine said when no information was brought forward the family continued to search. Janine Pareira On November 1, Janine said she got a bad feeling and went to sit inside her sister’s now unoccupied hokkie when she heard a body had been discovered in the thick bushes nearby. On arrival they found Melissa’s pink Nike takkie near the decomposed body and got a skrik when they recognised her clothes and saw that there was a belt tied around her neck.

Janine said on Friday morning after a long wait, the family were contacted by the detective who took them to the laboratory for the results. “He took us to the lab and they told us it is a positive match. I always knew it was her but hearing them say it was heartsore,” she explained. “We are just relieved that we can now bury her in peace because it has been weeks already.