Parliament believes the passing of a Bill that will allow for the taking of DNA samples from dangerous bandiete will help them crack down on serious crimes and gender-based violence. Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, said on Wednesday the Bill now has to go to the House for adoption.

Civil society, political parties, gender groups and other role players have been urging government to tighten measures around escalating GBV cases. The Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Bill was passed by the committee and will now go to the National Assembly for approval. “The committee diligently processed the Bill and is pleased that the Bill has been adopted by all Members of Parliament,,” said Joemat-Pettersson.

“In order to win the fight against GBV we need to utilise all resources on hand, and this Bill will ensure that buccal samples are taken from convicted persons serving time on any offences listed in Schedule 8 of the Criminal Procedures Act to enable connection to any other crimes. “This will strengthen investigations and prosecution of GBV and violent crimes.” The passing of the Bill will now allow for DNA samples to be taken against prisoners convicted of rape, murder and other serious crimes.