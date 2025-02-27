MITCHELLS Plain rapper Young OG CPT has joined the family business. Son of celebrity cook Gadija Sydow-Noordien and nephew of the late Fatima Sydow, the 25-year-old proved that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree when he opened a restaurant, OG Cafe.

Ameer Noordien is better known by his musical stage name, but has branched out into making food reviews on his social media accounts, kicked off with a “Salutas, my mense” no matter the setting. Ameer said that the motivation behind opening his food spot comes from honouring his beloved aunty’s legacy. He says: “I started doing food reviews on my social media accounts throughout 2024 and it became an instant hit.

“I then learnt from each establishment that I reviewed, with a mixture of the recipes learnt in my family – which led to the idea of opening a cafe with my [restaurant] partner, Abdul.” “My love for food stems from my family. When my aunt [Fatima] was on her last few days with us, she told me to please continue her legacy. “That’s when I decided to bring smiles to people’s faces and stomachs by taking them on a food journey around Cape Town, to show our wide variety of dishes that we have to offer.”

OG Cafe opened last Friday and Ameer said that it was a “massive success” as mense started queuing from 1.30pm even though the doors only opened at 2pm. They were sold out by 7pm. He adds: “It feels amazing having my very first cafe, especially in my hometown of Mitchells Plain. “There are people in Mitchells Plain that are not able to travel far to try good food and I am proud to say that myself and my business partner, Abdul, have brought the good food right here into the heart of Mitchells Plain.“