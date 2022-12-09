The contentious taxi route which plunged the industry into a crisis last year has been officially reopened. The lucrative B97 route between Bellville and Mbekweni was the main reason for a feud between Codeta and Cata.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Mobility, decided to shut down the route, with Golden Arrow buses replacing the taxis. After nearly 18 months, the route was reopened to taxis on Thursday. “I closed the route in July 2021 when I invoked my powers in terms of section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (5 of 2009) following continuous incidents of violence between members of the rival associations over control of the route,” Mitchell said.

DECISION: MEC for Mobility Daylin Mitchell As many as 123 people – both drivers and passengers – died during the taxi conflict, with scores more injured. Mitchell added that the decision to reopen the route follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Cata Boland Taxi Association and the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (affiliated to Codeta). “Both associations have legal rights to trade on this route. The associations have agreed to co-exist and to jointly provide the services authorised by their operating licences.

“It is important to note that most long-standing agreements are reached by consensus between the parties and not when conditions are imposed by the government. “The Drakenstein Municipality and the City of Cape Town have agreed to support additional operating licence applications to create a more equitable balance between minibus-taxi supply and demand,” he said. Secretary-general Nceba Enge said Codeta were looking forward to working together with Cata.