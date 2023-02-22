February is the month of love and what better way to open our hearts than to contribute to the Ladles of Love ‘Love Food’ campaign that has been launched and continues until the end of March. The Ladles of Love ‘Nourish Our Children’ programme for 2023 supports educare centres by understanding the financial and psychological challenges they face daily, with children arriving at school starving and unable to focus or learn, let alone play.

“Our Love Food campaign will drive fundraising and create awareness, allowing us to provide 40 educare centres with highly nutritious food, recipes, and meal plans to serve 4 000 small children,” explains founder and director of Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto. FOUNDER: Diliberto “We will train and enable the centre’s cooks to prepare Love Food for children, which is highly nutritious, delicious food served with ladles of love. “Then to strengthen small children’s eye-hand coordination and physical development plus encourage them to play, we will be giving every child a bright, colourful, bouncing ball to personalise and call their own.