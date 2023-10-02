Victims of the heavy floods that swept through informal settlements in Macassar last week were treated to a lekker lunch on Sunday after they had lost Ain the disaster. Several families from Croydon and Sandvlei currently being housed at the Macassar Civic Centre sat down and shared their stories while enjoying a plate of yellow rice, pumpkin and chicken.

Anna Davids, 70, says it was one of the worst experiences of her life: “It was very bad, we have lost absolutely everything because we couldn't save our stuff.” LOST ALLES: Anna Davids, 70 Torrential rain and wind reaching speeds of between 40 and 60km/h battered the Western Cape over the Heritage Day long weekend, resulting in flooding across the province. Anna says as her home started to fill with water, her only thought was to get to safety, leaving all of her possessions behind.

“I just had to run because the water pushed me out of the room. I ran without anything because there wasn’t time [to save anything],” she recalled. “However, I’m grateful for the warm plate of food and for all the other stuff we have received.” VENUE: Held at the Macassar Civic Centre Community activist Auriel September, who organised the lunch for the 67 residents, says it’s not clear when they will be able to go back home.