Heartless skelms looted the head office of relief organisation Gift of the Givers in Athlone over the weekend and stole valuables worth more than R100 000. Within hours, the skurke were caught by cops after residents in Hanover Park piemped them and some of the goods were recovered.

Staff working for the organisation got a skrik on Monday morning when they arrived at their office to find the place trashed and various items stolen. When the Daily Voice arrived at the plek in Arbeids Road, cops from Lansdowne SAPS were collecting evidence as shocked staff tried to find out what was stolen. LOOTED: Gift of the Givers’ Athlone office. Spokesperson Ali Sablay says skelms targeted them during load shedding on Sunday night and made off with electronic equipment and clothing meant for the survivors of various fires which broke out in the city over the festive season.

“Our staff members got to the office [yesterday] and found that the place was completely ransacked. “We are still taking stock of what was taken. “This was clothes we were busy sorting for the fire victims of the six fires which occurred in the Western Cape over the past seven days,” he explains.

During an inspection, it was found that skelms raided a medical supply store and stole pille and other medical goedtes. DAMAGE: Gift of the Givers medical supplies in Athlone were looted. Sablay says the organisation is hartseer after discovering that a laptop containing valuable information about those needing relief was stolen. “On that laptop is a list of all people who require help.

“It was forced entry through the front door and we are appealing to anyone who comes across the laptop or the TV to know that it belongs to Gift of the Givers, and if that laptop can be returned because it contains valuable information.” Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirms: “According to reports the break-in occurred at a premises in Arbeids Road, Penlyn Estate. “No arrest yet and the investigation continues.”

On Monday afternoon, Hanover Park residents reported that cops arrived and found the stash at a well-known gang house. A video showing cops raiding various properties in Hanover Park went viral on chat groups. Some of the goods were recovered at the properties occupied by the Ghetto Kids gang.