A Mitchells Plain woman has gone above and beyond to ensure that a wheelchair-bound teen attends a matric ball. Chelse Leigh Tiemie was bitterly disappointed after Heideveld High School made a U-turn on inviting the former pupil, who was nearly killed on October 17, 2020, when she was hit by a car while walking on Duinefontein Road in Heideveld.

She was left permanently disabled and was unable to continue her schooling. Her father Alrich Willis said the school invited Chelse to attend the ball with her peers this year but then “uninvited” her because the venue was apparently full. According to the school, the father had failed to RSVP timeously.

After reading Chelse’s story in the Daily Voice, Tracy April – with the help of other good Samaritans – decided to gooi Chelse her own ball. “I then asked his permission to give Chelse a matric ball and he discussed it with his family and confirmed,” Tracy told the Daily Voice. “A lot of people pulled through to assist, mostly small and midsize enterprises.”

She says almal is invited to attend the ball, but you must be dressed up. Chelse’s matric ball will take place at the Belthorn Community Centre in Belgravia on November 11. Tickets cost R200. A three-course meal and live entertainment will be offered. Alrich says he was overwhelmed by the generosity of people.