A Mitchells Plain family are mourning the loss of a young mentally disabled man who was shot and killed around the corner from his home yesterday.

Marvin Titus, 24, died from gunshot wounds to his chest just after 5.30am, after four men shot him with a shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

A family member, who did not want to be named, told the Daily Voice Marvin was returning home after sleeping by a friend in a nearby street.

“Marvin was coming home and as he passed the shop, four guys walked up to him and just shot him. They shot him in his bors and his maag and just left him lying there to die.”

The family member added that Marvin had mental issues after he was born with meningitis and was a patient at Lentegeur Hospital.

Marvin Titus died from gunshot wounds sustained to his chest. Picture: Leon Knipe

“Everybody knew Marvin here in the area and they knew he had mental problems, so we do not know why they would shoot him like this.

“We know the guys who shot him also knew Marvin but they still shot him and the people here are very upset because Marvin was a real people’s person.”

Johannes Titus, Marvin’s father, briefly spoke to the Daily Voice but said he was deeply hurt by his son’s passing.

“I was also shot in the stomach over 40 years ago and I have had to struggle with that all my life, I cannot even eat or sit up properly and now Marvin is killed for nothing,” the dad said.

DEEPLY HURT: Dad Johannes Titus. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting took place and a murder investigation has been opened by Mitchells Plain SAPS.

“According to reports, Mitchells Plain Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

He said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting and are yet to be arrested.

