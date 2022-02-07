An innocent, mentally disabled man was shot and killed after apparently being lured to his death.

Lance Adams, 24, was in Oakwood Street when he was brutally murdered.

His stepfather Terence Johnson says Lance was walking with a woman who had fetched him at home on Saturday around 7pm.

“He was at home when he received a call from that girl and she came to get him,” he says.

“They walked together and then we heard that he had been shot, but the woman was not at the scene, she ran away.

“We don’t know why he was shot, he wasn’t involved in gangsterism, he was mentally challenged.

“He was well known and he would run errands for people, everyone loved him.

“This was a planned attack and we hope to understand the motive.”

GUNNED DOWN: Lance Adams, 24

Lance was shot in the head and twice in the back and died at the scene.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: “The murder of this young man has shocked me to my core. While an isolated incident, I am thankful that we have received very strong and credible information already which has been passed on to SAPS.

“I want to encourage this murderer to rather hand himself over than face a highly frustrated and shocked community,” he adds.

“This murder is sickening, a young, innocent, mentally challenged individual did not need to die in the manner in which he did and it is for that reason that we will be relentless in our pursuit to find the gangster responsible for this senseless act.”

TRAGEDY: Lance’s family grieving

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Saturday night at about 6.45pm in Oakwood Street, Bonteheuwel, are under investigation. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“Bishop Lavis police were called to the crime where they found the 24-year-old victim.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about the shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

