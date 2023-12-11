A City of Cape Town truck driver is facing a charge of culpable homicide after knocking into a man on a wheelchair and killing him. The disabled victim, only identified as Willem, was a well-known face and used to beg at the robots on Old Paarl Road and Van Riebeeck Street in Kraaifontein, as well as various shops.

His wheelchair was stuck to the front of the large City truck and it is believed that the impact killed Willem instantly. SCENE: Wheelchair-bound man hit in Belmont Park. Picture: Solly Lottering The incident occurred last Wednesday on the corner of Van Riebeeck and Voortrekker Road in Belmont Park. Gavin Riddels, a community spokesperson, said: “Every day he used to roll in his chair to collect money. In his younger years, we served in the same church and he was a member of the neighbourhood watch in Scottsdene.