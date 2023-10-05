Heideveld High School has received backlash on Facebook after it made a U-turn on inviting a former pupil, who is now wheelchair-bound, to attend their matric ball. The school invited Chelse Leigh Tiemie, 17, who would have been in matric this year, to their farewell ball, but then apparently changed their minds.

The teen was nearly killed on October 17, 2020 when she was hit by a car while walking on Duinefontein Road in Heideveld. Chelse and six of her friends had come from Usave when a white VW CiTi Golf jumped a red robot and knocked her, and she landed on her head. She was left permanently disabled and was unable to continue her schooling.

LONG RECOVERY: Chelse in hospital Now, almost three years later, her dad Alrich Willis says they were overjoyed when Chelse was offered the chance to attend a matric ball with her friends. “We were ecstatic when the school offered this to us as a good gesture , seeing that our daughter was part of the school,” he said. But, after they went the extra mile to get Chelse ready for the ball, Alrich says she was left bitterly disappointed.

“We prepared, we got her a few dresses to wear, and someone offered to do her hair and her make-up, as well as transport her for this big event,” he said. “They notified me on Friday that they’ve exceeded their limit for the venue. ‘RETRACTED INVITE’: Heideveld High School wanted Chelse to attend her matric ball “How do you do that to people who have been through so much with their child?” added the hartseer father, who went on Facebook to express his disgust with the school.

The school held their lavish matric ball at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday evening. FAMILY: Chelse with father Alrich Willis Heideveld High did not reply to queries by deadline. According to Millicent Merton, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, Chelse’s parents did not RSVP in time.

“The school included the former learner in various school activities. All guests had to respond to the invitation that was sent to them. Regrettably, the father responded late to the invitation. “Matric balls are extra-curricular activities and considered to be a matter between parents and the school,” Merton added. However, Alrich insists he accepted the invitation.