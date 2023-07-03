The community of Kalksteenfontein are in shock following the death of a well-known disabled teenager. Jonathan Rogers, 18, was shot and killed and his body found on Saturday morning along the railway line, near Gesiggie Street.

The body of the St. Joseph’s Special School pupil was found by a passerby, with multiple gunshot wounds. His stepfather Brian Louw, 44, claimed that Jonathan was not involved with gangsters and the family doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him. “Hy was nie ‘n gangster nie, hy het ‘n gebrek gehad. He was just a lovely child, I can write a book about him,” Brian explained.

He said that Jonathan was on the road to recovery after surviving a knife attack in 2020 two-and a-half years ago. “The knife attack affected a nerve that is why he was limping around but everyone loved him in the area,” Brian explained. FOUND: Jonathan’s body on the railway tracks Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Jonathan’s murder is now being investigated.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case following the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday at about 7.03am on the railway line near Gesiggie Street, Kalksteenfontein,” he added. “He was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive is unknown at this stage.” Community leader Audrey Daniels said Jonathan’s death is a huge shock to the community.