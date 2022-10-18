Dis-Chem Pharmacies is facing major backlash after its management placed a moratorium on the hiring of white staff. In a leaked letter that went viral at the weekend, Dis-chem Pharmacies CEO Ivan Saltzman explained that following a recent review of both the employment equity profile in the organisation and the recent BBBEE verification process, it was evident that their efforts to effect transformation in terms of its employee profile remained inadequate.

“We are growing at a fast rate and a few appointments other than white don’t cut it. “It’s the ratio between white and black that counts. So, when no suitable black candidate is found and a white is appointed, we need several blacks just to maintain the status quo, never mind moving forward,” Saltzman said. The letter to all senior management, dated September 19, 2022, states: “A moratorium is placed on the appointment of white individuals. With Dis-Chem being a JSE-listed company, these are harsh measures and necessary if the company is to remain profitable and to avoid a potential fine of 10% of turnover which would cripple the business.”

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has condemned the letter, while DA spokesperson on employment and labour, Michael Cardo, said it underscores the panic engendered by pending changes to EE legislation. “It is against this backdrop that Saltzman’s letter must be understood. Businesses are in a tailspin at the thought of sacrificing 10% of their turnover on the altar of the ANC’s racial madness. Fines of this magnitude would bankrupt many firms,” he said. Trade union Solidarity has also slammed the memo, saying: “It’s tragic. Dis-Chem doesn’t want anymore friendly white pharmacists. Not because they are poor pharmacists, but because they are white. Not about what they do, but about how they look.”