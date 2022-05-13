The service provided was hacked on April 28, but Dis-Chem says it was only alerted on 1 May.

Dis-Chem on Thursday alerted customers that one of its third-party service providers suffered a data compromise.

The breach affected 3.68 million mense.

“We have since taken the necessary measures in conjunction with our operator to determine the scope of the compromise and to restore the integrity of our operator’s information system,” the retailer said.

Dis-Chem said there was a possibility that personal information may be used by the skelms to defraud clients.