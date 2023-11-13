The bail hearings of three men accused of gunning down little Zakariyah Noble from Hanover Park have been put on hold due to the Diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison. Relatives of the six-year-old arrived at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they were informed the matter would be postponed, as Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper were not brought to court.

The Grade R learner from Turfhall Primary School was killed on October 16 after he was struck in the chest, while walking with his uncle and cousins in Surwood Walk. The trio were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit, and eyewitnesses told cops they saw all three suspects holding guns and opening fire on a group of people in the street. FED UP: A Cape Flats organisation has called on mense to protest Friday’s bail hearings. America and Harper were linked via ID parades, but Matthews had allegedly tried to flous investigators by sending another person to be photographed in his place. However a witness led cops straight to his home.

Aunt Kashiefa Morkel says: “We got there on Friday ready for the bail hearings, but then they told us that there is a virus and that no prisoners were being brought from Pollsmoor and the case had to be postponed to November 17”. Last week the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that a 19-year-old inmate died and eight others are in isolation at Pollsmoor Prison following the diphtheria outbreak. It said the outbreak started in the Medium A section of the prison.