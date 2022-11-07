A high-ranking skollie from Lavender Hill, accused of murdering his cousin and then setting her corpse alight, has finally been caught thanks to wakker Grassy Park cops. After being on the run for nearly two months, the 41-year-old skurk, who is a general in the 27s gang, was found hiding in Parkwood after residents piemped his whereabouts to police.

Lieutenant-colonel Ashley Petersen from Grassy Park SAPS says he was approached last week by a source who told him about the parolee, who had run away from Lavender Hill after allegedly killing his cousin Anastacia Wagon, 22. KILLED: Anastacia Wagon, 22 Petersen and his partner sergeant Adrian Baron set out to investigate but had no idea they would uncover a twisted plot to murder an entire family over a council huisie. “A source came forward saying that he was hiding in Parkwood and had murdered a woman in Lavender Hill,” explains Petersen.

“We tracked down one of the relatives and she confirmed he was wanted on a murder case. “We obtained a picture of him and hit the house in Blackbird Avenue on Friday morning and he got a big skrik because he thought he got away. “We discovered that he was on parole for murdering a woman before, and when we profiled him we saw he is a ‘12-gunya’, also known as general of the 27s prison gang.”

Anastacia’s aunt Ann Eiman, 59, says the family remained quiet about the murder as the skollie had threatened to kill her mother Elizabeth, 54. GIVES THE INSIDE SCOOP: Anastacia’s aunt Ann Eiman, 59, explains how alles happened. She explains the bandiet was released from prison several years ago and the family reluctantly put up a hokkie in their front yard for him. In July 2021, Anastacia’s brother Stephen was found shot and killed on the Italy Sportsfield while out collecting scrap metal.

Speaking to the Daily Voice at the time, Anastacia said they were puzzled by his murder as he was not a gang member. No arrests were made. Ann says on September 3, Anastacia went missing after leaving her home. “Her sickly mother was in bed and thought she heard her shouting,” the aunt adds.

She says Anastacia’s burnt body was also found on Italy Sportsfield. “She was so badly burnt that her braids melted onto her head and she was completely unrecognisable. “There was a bietjie of her own hair that they could use for the DNA testing which proved it was Anastacia,” she says.

The alleged killer returned to the house a few days after Anastacia’s disappearance and was heard talking to his dog, saying: “Jou baas se werk is nog nie klaar nie, is net die huisvrou.” Elizabeth was immediately removed for her safety but then the killer went on the run. A neighbour also came forward saying he had borrowed a wheelie bin on the night of Anastacia’s disappearance and never returned it.