Two dik dinge of the Six Bobs gang are set to appear in court this week after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and robbing her in the middle of the night. Just months after one of the skollies was set free following a dramatic shooting in New Horizons, the 45-year-old man who is a known high-ranking gang member is back in trouble.

Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing says the duo left a vrou and her brother traumatised after they kicked down her door during the early hours while flashing a knife. “According to the complainant, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly after 1am,” he says. “She was asleep at her home in Hoopoe Street when she heard a sound and went to check. As she arrived she found that one of the gangsters had kicked down her door and took out a knife. They threatened her brother and they only took a flatscreen TV and left.”

Laing confirms that the family reported the incident and cops set out to find the two skollies. CLEVER: Dawood Laing of SAPS On Sunday morning, cops raided a property in Starling Street, which is a known stronghold for the Six Bobs gang, and the duo aged 45 and 22 were busted. “They will both appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning on charges of house robbery and the TV has not yet been recovered,” Laing adds.

Several months ago, cops came under attack in New Horizons when the same dik ding was caught in a stolen car. A shootout occurred between cops and skollies which led to the death of a gang member. Angry mense rioted as they slashed the tyres of cop vehicles and pelted officers with stones. Laing said at the time that the skollie got off scot-free as the complainant withdrew the charges after his car was recovered by cops.