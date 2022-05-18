A project where less fortunate people can shop with free vouchers aimed at restoring dignity has taken off. At the weekend, the annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Jungle Walk.

This is the fourth time this event was hosted. “This is our first one since February 2020, we were interrupted by Covid-19,” says founder Bongiwe Mbunge. “The initial idea behind the concept is to create a system of exchange from those who have more than enough to those who have too little.

“Therefore we designed that system of exchange with dignity and really give to those people who don’t have the privilege of a shopping experience.” Residents in the area were all welcomed. People were asked to register and they were then given “vouchers” of R1 500 to shop till they drop. Mbunge said the pop-up goes to various areas.

“Ultimately, we want to ignite hope. We get all our stock from ordinary citizens, we put out a call to action,” Mbunge added. Resident Nomvuyiseko Mgqobhoka said she managed to get warm clothing for her children. “I got clothes, but the priority was my children. I am excited,” she said.