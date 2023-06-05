Four dom diewe walked themselves right into the hands of the law after allegedly robbing a business in Langa. The suspects, aged between 30 and 36, were also found to be in the possession of cop gear including bulletproof vests.

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cops attached to Operation Lockdown II arrested the suspects on Friday after a tip-off. “The members followed up on information received about a business robbery that would be perpetrated at a supermarket in Langa,” he explains. “A description of the vehicle and suspects was also given.”

Twigg says the real cops spotted an occupied vehicle as described, with the occupants, and pulled it over. The search led to the officers not only finding the stolen goods but also klere they recognised. “The vehicle and the occupants were searched upon which two pistols, ammunition, bulletproof vests and police uniforms were found in the vehicle,” he says.