A slimkop cellphone skelm who used Facebook Marketplace to source his victims has been busted after he was set up by one of his targets. The sting saw Grassy Park cops pounce on a member of the Dog Pounds gang just minutes before he attacked on Tuesday night.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the 24-year-old suspect had been luring mense to an area via social media, then robbing them at gunpoint when they arrived. “What he does is he goes and scour the advertisements on Marketplace and Gumtree where people are trying to sell their cellphones,” explains Laing. TACTICS: Marketplace deals “He makes contact and says he is interested in buying but when the people agree to meet up, he says he doesn’t have transport and convinces them to come to Lotus River.

“When they arrive with the cellphone, he whips out his gun and threatens to shoot them so that they hand over their valuables. “With each robbery he gets two cellphones – the one he was going to buy and the cellphone being used by the seller.” Laing says police were approached by someone who had already been robbed by the skollie.

The victim told cops that he was contacted again by the suspect who responded to a different advertisement. TOOLS OF THE TRADE: Suspect’s gun “So we set a trap for him,” says Laing. “The victim recognised that this was the same perpetrator that had robbed him before and informed police.

“When the perpetrator arrived, they arrested him and during the search they found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm where the serial number had been removed.” Laing says the dief is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today on an array of charges as he had already been linked to three other robberies using the same modus operandi. SAPS BOSS: Dawood Laing “He has been positively linked to three other robbery cases and there may be more.