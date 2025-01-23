A CAPE cop has lost her job after being caught stealing vleis worth R1 000 at a Checkers. Sergeant Noreen Bam who was fired after she was caught shoplifting with her ma and then tried to flous the shop security with a false name.

She turned to the Cape Town Labour Court in a bid to get her job back, claiming she was on medication at the time. But the court dismissed her version. During the court proceedings, a sergeant from Parow police station, who arrested Bam and her mother testified that Bam gave a false name. She also asked if her mother could not take the blame for the incident.

The security officer at the store testified that she saw the cop and her mom pack the stolen goods in a black and white bag and a baby bag. When the alarm went off as they left the store, and the security guard found the items in the bags. Bam gave her name as Suzette Karelse, the name of a South African singer. Bam begged the security officer to let them go and offered to draw R1 000 to pay for the stolen items.

Bam testified she and her mother had gone shopping on the day. While she had been busy changing her baby’s nappy in the car, an unknown man sold her mother the meat. She was unaware of this transaction at the time and was drowsy from medication she was taking. She said her mother called her “Suzette Karelse”, as it was her nickname as a child on account of her singing. Bam’s mother testified that she had bought vleis from a stranger for R50 before they went shopping.