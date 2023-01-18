Forget walkie talkies and skaapkop, a group of animal scientists at Stellenbosch University says mense should be chowing on zebras instead. South Africans are notorious meat-eaters and a study has revealed that zebras offer a good yield of lean, nutritious meat, and plentiful offal.

Scientists said zebras are an ideal species for meat production and offer a valuable protein source that can boost food security, especially in rural areas. The meat has an average of 0.5g of fat per 100g and high levels of protein, zinc, iron, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids. According to an analysis of 20 carcasses published last month in the journal Animals, meat and offal-yield from a zebra compares favourably to many game, equine and livestock species, reports IOL.

“The considerable contribution of the edible by-products and the high muscle yield indicate that the plains zebra can potentially be used as a valuable protein source, thereby contributing to food security, in especially rural areas of SA,” it said. While locals mainly hunt zebra for its skin, the meat is popular in many European countries, and most zebra meat harvested in SA is exported. Meanwhile, billionaire Bill Gates recently praised fake meats and plant-based foods.