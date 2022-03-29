A drag race in Grassy Park has left a Retreat family angry and heartbroken after a woman was killed by the dicers on Saturday night.

Meshayè Wichman, 38, died at Groote Schuur Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after a souped-up Toyota RunX crashed into their Volkswagen minibus taxi on the corner of Lake and Fifth Avenue between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Her sister Cecilia Greenwood, 30, explains: “Meshayè and her fiance, Francois Booysen, were on the way home to Retreat when the accident happened.

TRAGEDY: Onlookers at the accident scene in Grassy Park. Picture supplied

“We do not know the full details of the incident yet but it looked like the RunX was coming from the left of them because Meshayè got most of the impact and she was in the front seat.

“She and her husband had just picked up my 34-year-old cousin and three kids from a family event.”

She says the children, a 12-year-old boy and his seven-year-old twin siblings, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Francois and Meshayè were taken straight to Groote Schuur, while my cousin was taken to Victoria Hospital before being transported to Groote Schuur and the children were sent to Red Cross.

“Francois and my cousin were treated for bruises while the 12-year-old had minor injuries and the twins had bad cuts on their bodies.

“We got the call after 4am and we rushed through to Groote Schuur.

“When we got there, Meshayè was unidentified and was registered as Brenda, until I went in and made the positive identification.

“The doctors then told me that she flatlined twice and needed the machines to keep her breathing.

“We stayed at the hospital until about 9am when the doctor and nurses told us she was braindead and needed the machines to keep her alive, and while they were updating us, she passed away.”

COLLISION: Family’s VW minibus van on its side. Picture supplied

Cecilia says the family has since received multiple messages regarding the identity of the dicer who crashed into her sister and has passed that information on to the police.

“These guys and the car are well known for racing on that street and it’s hard to understand because the road is very uneven and is a struggle to just drive on.

“We want these people to just man up and come forward with what they did because they have heavily affected our family.

“My sister was such a loving person who never said anything bad about anybody and to lose her like this is just unfair.”

Grassy Park police spokesperson Colonel Dawood Laing confirmed a case of culpable homicide has been opened and no arrests have been made yet.

[email protected]