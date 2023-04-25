Cops made a precious discovery when they stopped a bakkie in a roadblock on the West Coast Road on Sunday and found diamonds and rubies in the possession of the occupants. Members attached to Operation Restore along entry and exit routes of the Western Cape yielded positive results when they arrested two suspects who were found in possession of the illicit uncut stones, says police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Malcom Pojie.

He explained that the members were executing a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer when they pulled over a Toyota bakkie with two occupants. “They ensued with a search of the bakkie and its occupants which led to the discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds and a substantial amount of cash in possession of the one occupant and three unpolished rubies in possession of the other occupant.” PRECIOUS: Diamonds seized on the West Coast. Pojie said the gemstones were confiscated and the two suspects, aged 33 and 46, were arrested on the spot and the vehicle was confiscated as evidence as well.

The duo will appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court, once charged for the illegal possession of precious stones. This arrest comes just a week after members attached to the same unit found bags of heroin worth millions of rands in the same vicinity. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers stopped and searched a vehicle at the Klawer weighbridge on 17 April, after receiving a tip-off.