THREE men from Mozambique men who allegedly tried to sell uncut diamonds in Elsies River are behind bars after wakker cops intercepted their deal. According to a Daily Voice source, the three foreign nationals had no clue they were being geflous by clever cops as they sought out buyers in the underworld for their diamond stash worth over R600 000.

The insider says: “The suspects are from Mozambique and came to Cape Town to seek buyers in the underworld for the diamonds. “They asked for R620 000 but had no idea that Crime Intelligence and the police were wys of their plan and set up a sting operation.” The source explains that the sellers made arrangements to meet with the buyer at an establishment, but had no idea cops were watching the entire sale.

He explains: “So they made arrangements to meet with a buyer but had no idea that cops intercepted their plans and knew exactly where the sale would go down. “They arrived on Wednesday afternoon, but the cops were all in plain clothes and all around them waiting for the deal to go down. “They wanted R620 000 in cash and as soon as they put the diamonds on the table, the cops caught them. They got a moerse skrik.

“The diamonds were placed in a holder for sunglasses and unwrapped on the table.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says they were busted by the Maitland Flying Squad. ‘On Wednesday afternoon members attached to Maitland Flying Squad pursued information received about a possible deal where an uncut diamond would be sold at a premises at the casino in Elsies River.