The investigating officer in the Jesse Hess murder case says he found her stolen cellphone at a barbershop in Ravensmead, where a Congolese man told him he had bought the phone on the day of the murder.

It was a trial within a trial at the Western Cape High Court after the defence objected to submissions allegedly made by murder suspect David van Boven, regarding the murder of the UWC student and her oupa Chris Lategan.

Van Boven, 33, and Tasliem Ambrose, 39, appeared in court on six counts of murder, rape, fraud, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

SECOND ACCUSED: Tasliem Ambrose, 39. Picture Monique Duval

They allegedly assaulted and strangled Jesse, 18, and Chris, 85, in their Parow flat on August 30, 2019.

It is alleged they stole rings, a bank card, a laptop, two mobile phones and two TVs.

Seasoned investigating officer, Adrian Pretorius, told the court that data showed that Jesse’s phone was used in Ravensmead, while the grandpa’s phone was used in Hanover Park.

Pretorius said he managed to trace Jesse’s phone to a container shop in Ravensmead while Chris’ phone made a call to Cassiem Ambrose, who told him that he didn’t answer the call but assumed his son Tasliem contacted him that day looking for food.

STRANGLED: Jesse Hess, 18

The last call made from Chris’ phone was on 3 September from Hanover Park.

He then discovered Ambrose was in custody in Pollsmoor for possession of drugs and arranged for questioning at his office.

The cop said Ambrose told him that he had helped Van Boven repair his car the day after the murder.

He said that he used a phone that was on the floor in Van Boven’s car to call his father.

On 11 November 2019, Pretorius received a call that Van Boven was involved in an incident in Hanover Park and was wanted for rape and attempted murder.

PHONE TRACED: Chris Lategan, 85

Pretorius said because the modus operandi was so similar to the double murder, he was instructed to take over the investigation.

A manhunt was launched for Van Boven, who was tracked down in Struisbaai where he was arrested on 13 November 2019.

Pretorius said because Van Boven made admissions on the Parow murders, he was charged.

State prosecutor advocate Emily van Wyk told the court that Van Boven had implicated himself with his statements to police.

However, the defence objected to the admissions, which according to advocate Brendale Abrahams, was obtained under duress.

This led to a trial-within-a-trial where the court heard why the admissions would or would not be permissible in court.

Abrahams said according to his client, he was “assaulted and tortured” by police.

He alleged that Pretorius was one of six officers who beat up Van Boven at Macassar Police Station, where he was being held.

Pretorius denied this and told the court that Van Boven spoke to him while he was transported to Khayelitsha Clinic for his blood sample to be taken.

He said that he had informed Van Boven of his rights several times before the accused willingly made the admissions.

The trial continues.

